In Venezuela, according to official data, there were 5,709 people who died from the Coronavirus, however the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that there would be about 22,325 deaths recorded in the report Global excess deaths associated with Covid-19.

The report published this Thursday covers from January 2020 to December 2021. The figure provided by the WHO exceeds at least four times that of the Venezuelan Government.

Since the pandemic began, obtaining data has been uphill in Venezuela, there have even been persecutions against those who dared to give any number or detail of what was happening in the country. ORne of the most affected populations was that of doctors, with deaths that exceeded 500 deaths.

To control the pandemic, the Venezuelan regime established several mechanisms, such as 7×7, which consisted of seven days off and seven days of quarantine, claiming that it was functional.

There were also controversies when applying the Abdala vaccine, from Cuba and whose tests had not yet been certified by the scientific community.

Sputnik and Sinopharm, Russian and Chinese, were the other two vaccines applied mostly and that completed the vaccination schedule.

President Nicolás Maduro has said that Venezuelans are all immunized and that the goal of 100 percent vaccination had been reached. However, data from the Pan American Health Organization reflect something else and indicates that only 49.8 percent have at least two doses.

