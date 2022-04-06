The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Tuesday night (5) that deaths from covid-19 have dropped by 43% worldwide in the last week. The drop in new cases was 16%.

According to the entity’s weekly epidemiological bulletin, all regions of the world showed a drop in the number of deaths and new cases, after an increase during the first half of March.

+WHO sets plan for exiting emergency phase of pandemic

Worldwide there were 9,351,818 new cases in the last 7 days and 26,285 deaths.

The number that stands out the most is the 73% drop in deaths in the South Asia region in 7 days. In the Americas, the drop was 61%. To read the full report, Click here.

