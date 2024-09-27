They start to rise again Covid numbers in Italy. In the last week, from 19 to 25 September, 11,164 new cases were recorded compared to 8,490 in the period 12-18 September (+31%), while the deaths went from 93 to 112. This is what thelatest weekly bulletin published online by the Ministry of Health. Compared to 85,030 swabs carried out (81,586 in the previous survey), the positivity rate increased from 10.4% to 13.1%.

In Lombardy 3 thousand cases in a week

In particular, there have been over 3 thousand new cases of Covid in Lombardy in a week, almost 60% more than the previous one.

If the number of cases rises in almost all autonomous regions/provinces, the Lombard data are leading the trend: 3,102 new positives in the period 19-25 September (there were 1,951 from 12 to 18 September). The deaths were stable (21 compared to 20). The swabs went from 14,074 to 16,118 and the positivity rate grew by more than 5 percentage points (from 13.9% to 19.2%). However, the highest positivity rate is in the PA of Bolzano and Friuli Venezia Giulia (30.5% and 23.2% respectively)