In the world “the number of new Covid cases decreased by 42% from September 25 to October 22 compared to the previous 28 days. There are over 500 thousand new infections registered and 4,700 deaths. The latter fell by 43%“. This is highlighted by the monthly report from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the Covid epidemiological situation at a global level.

“In the last 28 days, only 60 countries have provided data on hospitalizations for Covid and only 41 on intensive care admissions. In the last month Italy (141,255, +24%), Russia (83,765, +195%), Singapore ( 61,230, +149%), are the countries that have recorded the highest number of new infections”, concludes the report.