Purchase of devices to ensure social distancing and sanitization, additional trips in the urban and extra-urban transport service to guarantee the reopening in the presence of schools, lost revenues deriving from tax exemptions so as not to burden the operators’ shoulders brought to their knees by the restrictions adopted for contain the emergency. Covid-19 has completely upset the socio-economic balance of the country and even the accounts of the municipalities have not come out unscathed.

An elaboration by the Study Center for Local Authorities based, for Adnkronos, on data from the State General Accounting Office, highlighted how overall, in 2021, net of the numerous specific refreshments arranged by the government (for example, the fund for the sanitation of the local authorities, fund for municipalities particularly damaged by the emergency, resources for summer centers), Covid has cost local authorities over 1 billion and a half. A very large figure but significantly lower than the previous one in which the need to compensate for additional expenses and lost revenues related to the pandemic had exceeded 2.8 billion.

But which were the entities that suffered the biggest losses? There are huge differences within the country and within the regions themselves. They range from municipalities such as Milan, Rome Capital and Venice which closed 2021, net of specific refreshments, with a negative balance, in the order of 174.3, 106.5 and 73 million, and 2,226 institutions for which, on the other hand, the final balance was positive. How is it possible? The reason is to be found – explains Csel – in one of the lesser known aspects linked to the management of the emergency by local authorities.

Alongside important extraordinary expenses and lost tax revenues, this has in fact also led to significant savings in spending related to the suspension of some services such as school canteens in periods of lockdown and quarantines, ordinary maintenance, savings on utilities, for example, of the offices where the employees operated remotely and on the wages of the workers themselves. Public employees who worked remotely, for example, were not awarded overtime or meal vouchers. There have therefore been a whole series of significantly downsized spending chapters.

In many cases, the entities that achieved the greatest cost savings were those that managed certain services that tended to be loss-making and in which, therefore, the economic benefits deriving from the suspension exceeded the lost revenue linked to the rates normally paid by the users of these. services.

Globally, the size of the cost savings linked to the emergency, for all Italian municipalities, was 632.7 million euros in 2021 and 1.56 billion the previous year.

Greater per capita losses in local finance in 2020 in Milan and in 2021 in Venice – Which territories have been most penalized, from the point of view of local finance, by the pandemic emergency? To calculate this, for Adnkronos, the Local Authority Studies Center, which processed the data deriving from the Covid revenue loss certifications transmitted by the local authorities to the Mef and made a projection of the aggregate ‘per capita losses’ at the provincial level.

It emerged that, in 2020, the most penalized by far were the citizens of the province of Milan, on whom the sum of the lower revenues and higher expenses for the management of emergencies, net of cost savings and specific refreshments, led to a negative balance of 137 euros each. The figure that emerges for the province of Venice (131 euros), Siena (98.97), Bolzano (91.03) and Imperia (83.23) is slightly lower. The only two provinces in which overall, the sum of the municipal balances was positive are Isernia (+6.79 euros each) and Cremona (+0.67).

In 2021, on the other hand, per capita losses in the province of Venice exceeded those of the Milanese, scoring -92.61 euros each in the first case and -66.43 euros in the second. Imperia (-64.44), Siena (-59.43) and Pisa (-58.70) follow. The balance was positive in Nisseno (+55.18 euros per capita), in the province of Vibo Valentia (+14.93 euros), Catania (+13.78 euros) and in six other provinces: South Sardinia (+ 12.51), Sassari (+8.41), Foggia (+7.47), Isernia (+7.32), Crotone (+5.34) and Reggio Calabria (+4.64).

At the regional level, the overall balance that emerges from the certifications of the loss of revenue linked to Covid, sees Lombardy in the lead both in 2020 (-603.513.872 euros) and in 2021. Lazio (-357.906.195) follows for 2020 (-357.906.195 ), Veneto (-275.040.444), Tuscany (-234.181.048), Piedmont (-213.989.717), Campania (-201.622.373), Sicily (-177.813.851), Emilia Romagna (-173.398.571) , Puglia (-115.619.235), Liguria (-107.414.847), Trentino Alto Adige (79.986.252), Calabria (-64.781.919), Abruzzo (-57.028.288), Marche (-49.502.028), Sardinia (-40.394.639), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (-37.956.422), Umbria (-33.925.792), Basilicata (-13.382.362), Valle d’Aosta (-6.053.342) and Molise (-5.867 .205).

As for the 2021 situation, however, the first four regions whose municipalities have paid the heaviest bill linked to the Covid emergency are unchanged. In the lead we still find: Lombardy (-345.415.562), Lazio (-200.459.742), Veneto (-182.016.535) and Tuscany (-144.259.209).

Following, Emilia Romagna (-121.462.280), Piedmont (-100.669.301), Sicily (-76.552.711), Campania (-74.753.688), Liguria (-58.979.170), Marche (-39.976.721 ), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (-37.141.019), Puglia (-33.071.857), Trentino Alto Adige (-29.820.879), Basilicata (-26.605.683), Abruzzo (-25.446.776), Calabria (- 17.602.227), Umbria (-9.244.101), Valle d’Aosta (-6.954.926) and Molise (-2.982.051). The local authorities from Sardinia were out of the question and, overall, they closed with a positive balance of 3,971,059 euros.

With ‘Fondone’ Municipalities recovered from loss of revenue for emergency management – “The executive has responded to the extraordinary needs of local authorities linked to the spread of the pandemic, through the Fund for the exercise of the fundamental functions of local authorities, better known as ‘Fondone’. Established in July 2020 by art. 106 of the legislative decree n. ‘socio-economic-health emergency (lower revenues and higher expenses related to the pandemic, net of lower expenses and resources assigned by the State to local authorities with further specific measures). for 2021, and its resources have been added to the various specific refreshments assigned to the same entities “. This was remembered by the Study Center for Local Authorities in the elaboration for Adnkronos based on data from the State General Accounting Office.

“The endowment of the Fondone was initially determined at 3 billion euros for the municipalities and 500 million for the provinces and metropolitan cities, and then it was increased in the summer of 2020, when it was clear that the emergency would not end shortly thereafter, with the art. 39 of the legislative decree n.

“The budget law for 2021 and Legislative Decree no. 41 of 22 March 2021, then refinanced the ‘Fund for Fundamental Resources’ with 1,350 million euros to be allocated to municipalities and 150 million for provinces and metropolitan cities. in two tranches: the first in February 2021 and the second in June 2021, indicating once again how these resources should be linked to the recovery of the loss of revenue of local authorities and the unused resources instead converge in the restricted portion of the administration result, while any resources in excess of the overall loss of revenue, as resulting from the certifications and following the overall assessments of the Technical Roundtable, would then have to be transferred to the Treasury “, concludes Csel.