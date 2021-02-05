ROJALES Council is getting a € 684,000 grant from Valencia to help firms that suffered through the pandemic.

This includes Ciudad Quesada, the Costa Blanca town that has the highest density of British expats in the country.

Funds will come from the “Plan Resistir”, designed to reduce the economic effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

DEVASTATED BY LOCKDOWN: Avenida de Las Naciones, Quesada

The city’s councilor for Economy Promotion, Miriam Trives, made the announcement as part of the Valencian Community’s € 160 million rollout of funds.

The Generalitat Valenciana is to contribute 62.5% of the total, while 22.5% will be provided by the Diputación de Alicante, with the remaining 15% by the town council.

As per the decree, economic activities that should benefit are the following: –