The Covid bulletin from daily to weekly “is a useless political decision, they prefer not to know how much cases are increasing”. Thus the virologist Andrea Crisanti, senator of the Democratic Party, guest of ‘A sheep’s day’ on Rai Radio 1, commented on the announcement by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci that the epidemiological bulletins on Covid will be weekly and no longer daily. “They took it away because it scares the citizens. I would have done it every half day,” says Crisanti.