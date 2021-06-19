“I don’t think there will be a third wave”. Professor Andrea Crisanti thus answers Otto e mezzo to the questions on the covid epidemic in Italy. “I think optimism comes from prudence, it is not an a priori attitude. If one sees that a car goes at 250 per hour on the highway and says there could be an accident, it is realistic and not pessimistic,” says Crisanti. . Now, the main concern is the Indian variant of the coronavirus. “The Indian variant is more contagious and brings a novelty: it seems that people vaccinated with a single dose have rather low protection. Witness the fact that England, which has vaccinated 80% of people with at least one dose , yesterday had 11 thousand cases. People vaccinated with 2 doses are much more protected and, if they get sick, they do it in a very mild form. To be sure you have to sequence the variants and trace in the areas where the Indian variant is identified: it is the fault of the Italians if this is not done. It is natural that, after 18 months, they want to go to the beach … “, says Crisanti. Vaccination, despite problems and changes, proceeds. “I don’t think there will be a third wave, the vaccines work and I hope there is time to act promptly if variants emerge. MRNA vaccines, then, can be easily reprogrammed because the sequences can be changed quickly. These vaccines do not have to undergo a long process of elaboration and verification “.



