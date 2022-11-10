Does the new government have an obscurantist management on Covid? “That’s true and I have explained it too. It has never happened to me and I really can’t find any history of public health censorship. And the consequences are both political and practical. The most important one is of a political nature: to hide the consequences of the choices, access to the data is not allowed. It doesn’t get worse than that. And it is something unprecedented. “To underline this at Adnkronos Salute is Andrea Crisanti, microbiologist and senator Pd, commenting on the controversies that continue after the ministerial decision to make public only the weekly bulletin on Covid, and no longer the daily data.

The president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, inserts this move into a broader strategy of political discontinuity that goes from the early reintegration of unvaccinated health professionals to silence on the vaccination campaign and the recalls, and the question he poses is: how will the country be prepared for new waves? “What I hope, and what I would expect, is that” the new government and technical team ” to study some notions of public health because so far they have shown that they are fasting“.

In recent days, in one of his comments, published in the ‘Fatto newspaper’, Crisanti had addressed precisely Minister Schillaci asking him “what could be more anti-scientific and ideological than denying the scientific community access to data, preventing” that this and “the informed public can come to independent inferences”. A choice for the senator Pd “in total conflict with the principles of sharing information and transparency which represents the measure of the respect that the institutions have towards citizens and taxpayers”. And since “the data belong – said Crisanti – we claim the right of consultation”.

For the microbiologist Andrea Crisanti, the measures adopted so far by the Meloni government regarding Covid – only weekly bulletin on the epidemic, early reintegration of unvaccinated health workers, and so on – speak for themselves, send a message. “And if this is the message being propagated, it is clear that there is less tension and motivation in the population to get vaccinated”. The expert, now a senator of the Democratic Party, thus reads the data on the fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine which, according to the latest independent report by the Gimbe Foundation, do not take off. National coverage is 23.6%, and varies from 10% in Calabria to 35.7% in Piedmont.

Today on the Covid front “we are in a phase of equilibrium – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – which is linked to the high number of vaccinated and recovered people. However, it is clear that the more time passes, the more this equilibrium shifts in favor of the virus. Why immunity doesn’t last long. For this it is necessary to insist on the fourth and fifth doses“to protect the most vulnerable and vulnerable groups.