This is suggested by a study that analyzed the effects of prolonged inflammation caused by the Sars-CoV2 virus on the brain of 22 people on an anatomo-pathological basis

With regard to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, so far we have been talking about the symptoms and the general state of cerebral inflammation that accompanies it, persisting long after the infection and there are no longer any studies on the neurological effects of the pandemic, so much so that now we talk freely about neuro-covid. A study recently published in Nature Aging by researchers directed by Maria Mavrikaki of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston indicates that in the most serious cases this prolonged inflammation could induce brain aging of 10-20 years, as evidenced by the finding in the brain of the infected of markers similar to those of senescence, accompanied by mutations of the genes that produce the neurons of the brain circuits of cognition and their nervous networks. It gives us an anatomical confirmation of the symptoms of neuro-covid and also of the so-called long-covid, highlighting the anatomopathological effects of the prolonged inflammation that has always been found in this infection and raises serious questions about the future of the pandemic which, given the enormous number of subjects involved, it could generate another one of cognitive impairment, at least in those who are more seriously infected. Marianna Bugiani, a neuropathologist at the Amsterdam University Medical Center, said in an interview that this study can prepare society for the possible consequences of the pandemic by indicating new ways to understand its nature which every day seems to show a myriad of new facets.

Prolonged inflammation

Last year, Canadian researchers from Queen’s University of Kingston directed by Steven Lamontagne were the first to report the so-called PASC, acronym for Post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, now universally known as long COVID and characterized by various symptoms including a sensitive cognitive impairment which, as previously thought, would derive from the prolonged inflammation induced by the contagion, with sequelae that continue after 1-4 months, especially as regards the psychic sphere. What was missing was the data that has now emerged: between inflammation and cognitive symptoms there is another passage represented by the alterations identified by American researchers.

Last April, Michele Spinnici’s group from the Careggi hospital in Florence further specified the symptoms of long COVID by comparing the period March-December 2020, when the original viral strain dominated, with that of January-April 2021 when the variant dominated alpha. With the latter, the symptoms affected women twice as many and, if the taste or smell disorders were reduced, muscle pain, insomnia, anxiety, depression and the so-called brain fog, brain fog characterized by light-headedness with a feeling of confusion, disorientation and difficulty concentrating.

Brainfog

In the light of the new study, the Brain fog could perhaps be read as a spurious antechamber of the cognitive manifestations linked to the alterations now discovered by American researchers. At this year’s American Academy congress, researchers from California University directed by Alexis Oddi highlighted high levels of immune activation and immune-vascular markers even in PASC subjects with mild infection, confirming the importance of inflammation in this syndrome become long-COVID in the new nomenclature. A finding that, combined with what has now been highlighted by the Boston researchers, could further widen the audience of subjects at risk, giving reason to Dr. Bugiani’s caveat. What emerged from the study published in Nature Aging leaves little doubt: the researchers compared samples of the frontal cortex, notoriously the site of cognition, from 21 subjects seriously infected with COVID-19 and from 1 asymptomatic subject, but still infected, with those of 22 people who never got infected. As a further check, they examined another 20 people who had never been affected by COVID, but with a wider age range: 10 of them were not older than 38 and 10 were at least 71. The brain alterations of the older ones of the latter group of control coincided with those of those who had been infected with COVID even if they were much younger. And even the cognitive disturbances of the brain fog find an anatomical-pathological confirmation.