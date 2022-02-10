Tourism, Garavaglia: “Covid at the end of the credits, the situation is coming under control”. Costa: “It is reasonable not to renew a state of emergency”

“I don’t see why we should still have the green certificate“. Thus the minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavagliawho, interviewed by The messengerinvites us to follow the example of France “which as early as April could revoke the Green Pass“. “The Covid is at the end of the credits, the situation is getting back under control – the minister points out – the infection curve is rapidly decreasing and soon we will be able to remove the restrictions that hinder the restarting of the hospitality sector “. New aid is ready for tour operators.

“Much has been done for hotels – he says Garavaglia – for example with the tax credit on rentals, but we do not exclude now also a discount on the Imu“. Other measures are also on the way.” With an amendment to Supports ter – he explains – we are aiming for six months of tax relief for travel agencies And tour operator“. On the application of the Bolkestein at state-owned concessions“time is running out,” he says Garavaglia. “We are working on a permanent solution that protects legitimate interests and protects the industry.” To intervene, says the minister, “the Regions also need to complete the mapping of what is granted and what is not yet”.

“On the one hand, the data every day tells us that there is a decrease in infections, hospitalizations and all indicators; on the other, the vaccinations they are continuing, so it is reasonable to assume that it is state of emergency it will not be renewed “on March 31st.

So to Agoraon Rai 3, the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa. On the vaccination coverage of the population, It costs he specified: “we have 48 million Italians who have been vaccinated and 35 million who have received the boosterso we still have about 12 million to get the third dose. If we proceed at this pace, it means completing it in a month “.

