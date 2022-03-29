“I think we have to grasp the present. And the present tells us that we are in a positive situation. We must certainly be ready if necessary. It is clear that the end of the state of emergency does not mean the end of the pandemic“. This was stated by the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costaspeaking at the Italian Cuisine Championships organized by the Italian Federation of Chefs at the Rimini Fair, in collaboration with Ieg – Italian Exhibition Group, within the 7th edition of Beer & Food Attraction.

“It has been two complicated, difficult years, and certainly your sector is one of those that has suffered the most – added Costa, addressing Federcuochi President Rocco Pozzulo – but if today we are facing a new phase, the biggest thanks must be said to all the Italians who have respected the rules and restrictions and above all have significantly adhered to the vaccination campaign“, concluded the undersecretary.