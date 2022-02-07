“I am sure that from 11 February the obligation to wear a mask in the open will fall not only for the white areas, but for the whole country and this could be a first sign of restart, of trust and hope”. This was announced by Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, in ‘Tagadà’ on La7. “This is a discussion that is taking place in these hours – he clarified – and I have reasons to say that we can go in this direction. So what I am expressing I hope is the position of the Government. outdoors regardless of the colors of the various regions “.

“The government’s objective is that the state of emergency is not extended after March 31 and I trust that the conditions are in place for not extending it,” said Costa. As for the Green pass, it indicates a possible date of gradual easing from mid-March. “I make a simple and common sense reasoning”, he explains: “The Green pass has been very useful to encourage vaccination and so we must keep in mind that it is essential to administer the third dose because it is the one that protects us the most from the serious consequences of the disease. So – says Costa – if we consider that in our country about 48 million citizens are vaccinated and 35 million have received the booster dose, it means that we have about 13 million doses to administer “. “If we proceed at this pace – confides the undersecretary – it is easy to think that by mid-March we will have completed the booster dose to 48 million fellow citizens. From there a new phase will certainly begin and, as we have gradually introduced the restrictions, with the usual gradualness. we will start easing measures “.