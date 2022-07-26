“I think the goal must be to get to live with the Sars-CoV-2 virus.” “The goal of zero contagion is unattainable. And then coexistence in my opinion also means reviewing and re-evaluating the rules of isolation in the event of positives without symptoms. Surely I foresee that in the next few days there may be a revision, a reduction of the isolation for those who are positive but have no symptoms “. To envisage it as a revision that should take place soon was the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, who spoke today at ‘Agorà Estate’ on Rai3.

But Costa’s reflection goes even further: “After that – the undersecretary added – I believe that the next step to reach a coexistence” with Covid “is to consider the hypothesis that, in the presence of positives without symptoms , it is also possible to eliminate the quarantine perhaps by wearing a mask and therefore being able to go to work.