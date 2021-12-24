Covid-19 contagion continues at a high worldwide on Christmas Eve, a consequence of the rapid spread of the omicron variant, which motivated Spain and Greece to impose the mandatory use of the mask on the streets again as of this Friday.

In his Christmas speech, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call on fellow countrymen to take a dose of covid vaccine, after the country surpassed 100,000 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours in the past two days.

For Christmas, “there is always something wonderful that you can give as a gift to your family and the whole country (…) to get vaccinated, whether it’s the first, second or booster dose,” he says in the message that will be broadcast this Friday- market.

In Spain, starting this Friday, everyone will be required to wear the mask outdoors.

And in the region of Catalonia, authorities have resumed the 1:00 am to 6:00 am curfew and limited meetings to a maximum of 10 people before the Christmas festivities.

Greece also determined the use of the mask in closed and open places from this Friday until January 2nd. “There is a lot of movement during the holiday season and the crowds gather in the open,” said Health Minister Thanos Plevris.

The Italian government also intends to resume the mandatory use of the mask in open places, but has not released the date of entry into force of the measure.

In the United States, where the omicron variant is dominant, 265,770 new cases were registered on Thursday, but the balance did not deter millions of citizens from traveling to celebrate Christmas and the end of the year with their families.

More than 109 million people must travel by plane, train or car between December 23 and January 2 in the country, a number 34% higher than last year.

The displacements are accompanied by an apparent increase in the pace of vaccination, especially of booster doses – the country applied 1.3 million of these doses in the last 24 hours.

“The best gift they can get is a booster shot,” tweeted Cyrus Shahpar, White House director for covid-19 data.

– Mandatory vaccine in Ecuador –

Ecuador has made vaccination against covid-19 mandatory for its population from five years of age because of the omicron variant, the first country in the world to announce the measure.

The country has 69% of the 17.7 million inhabitants with the complete vaccination schedule.

Chile, with more than 86% of the population fully vaccinated, announced that it will apply a fourth dose of the anti-covid immunizing agent starting in February, starting with the most vulnerable groups.

And the number of available vaccines increased on Thursday with the World Health Organization (MOS) approval of the first drug produced in Latin America, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured jointly by Argentine mAbxience and Mexican Laboratories Liomont.

Studies in South Africa, Scotland and England show that omicron has a lower risk of hospitalization than the delta variant.

According to the British health agency, people infected with omicron are 50-70% less likely to be hospitalized.

Scientists, however, urge caution. Although the infection is less virulent because of its faster spread, the omicron can affect more people, which would, in absolute terms, cause the number of hospitalized and deceased to increase at a rate that would cause the health system to collapse.

