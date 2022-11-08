The Cerberus and Centaurus variants may compete and cause new Covid waves in the coming months. This is what emerges from a research by the University of Insubria on the evolution of Sars-CoV-2, published in the European Journal of Internal Medicine.

The researchers compared Cerberus and Centaurus with Omicron 5 (Ba.5), a variant that caused an anomalous summer wave in our country. And they have shown that Centaurus (Ba.2.75) is still the variant with the highest ability to bind to our cells (57 times more than Omicron 5) and therefore with the highest diffusivity potential; Cerberus, on the other hand, has the ability to bind with cells not unlike those of Omicron 5. But beware: “While Centaurus shows greater adhesiveness of binding to cells, Cerberus seems to show a greater ability to escape from the antibodies produced by our organism – he explains. Fabio Angeli, professor of Cardiovascular Diseases at Insubria and research coordinator – and this does not exclude that in the coming months we may witness a sort of competition between variants in trying to become dominant. This – he underlines – can lead to hypothesize that new waves may be caused by the simultaneous and synergistic diffusion of different variants “.

Results in hand, the researchers draw attention to the “importance of continuing to monitor the spread of the virus and the prevalence of the different variants”. Because of the mutations, in fact, “the new vaccination campaign with bivalent vaccines (specially designed against the new variants) remains crucial and, in the event of a significant increase in infections, the use of individual protection devices”.