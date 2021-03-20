SAN FULGENCIO City Council has started making payment from the Resistir Plan, to SMEs and the self-employed.

They confirmed on Friday, March 18, that applicants who have applied properly should receive aid “in the coming days”.

MAYOR OF SAN FULGENCIO: José Sampere

Said José Sampere, San Fulgencio’s mayor, applicants “may receive up to 4,000 euros, depending on the number of workers affiliated with Social Security.”

Funding comes from the 160 million euro package that the Valencian government has been allocated to help businesses affected by the lockdown.

Ultimately, the Generalitat Valenciana contributes 62.5%, Alicante Provincial Council provides 22.5%, and local councils pay the remaining 15%.

Sampere added, “these aids are very beneficial [meaning] we can lend a hand to our commercial and business fabric after having spent a year with many difficulties ”.

He reassured businesses that the application window for funds remains open until March 30, and encouraged all affected entrepreneurs to “collect all the necessary documentation and do so as soon as possible.”

Those who are interested in applying for these grants may do so through the San Fulgencio Municipal website.

Additionally, both council staff and the San Fulgencio Local Development and Employment Agency (ADL) will be available by appointment to advise those who need it via email on [email protected], or by phone 966 794 201 (extension 7).

