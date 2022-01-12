Almost 50,000 euros in compensation to some of the 153 doctors who in Spain faced the initial phase of the covid pandemic without adequate personal protection. The decision of a judge in Valencia awards up to € 49,000 to doctors represented in the lawsuit initiated by a trade union.

The news bounces from Spain on the main international newspapers, from the Guardian to Newsweek. Among the 153 doctors, those who in the first 3 months of the emergency were infected during their work and were hospitalized will receive 49,000 euros. Those who had to work without adequate protective equipment and were not infected will be compensated with 5,000 euros. Doctors forced into isolation will receive 15,000 euros. Those who tested positive but did not need medical treatment will get 35,000 euros. The Comunidad Valenciana, which is expected to pay the compensation, will appeal.