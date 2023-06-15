“There is the belief, not entirely correct, that the Covid emergency is over”, but at this stage “one of the weapons we can use are monoclonal antibodies. Among these, one is fundamental, sotrovimab, the only monoclonal which maintains the ability to neutralize Omicron, the latest variant of the virus: all the others do not recognize it”, said Mario Clerici, director of the Medical-Surgical and Transplant Pathophysiology Department of the University of Milan, on the sidelines of the symposium ‘Do mabs still have a role in the early treatment of patients with Covid-19?’, within the ‘Icar-Italian conference on Aids and antiviral research’ congress, underway in Bari. “The pandemic phase is over, but last month – remarked Clerici – there were still 1,200,000 new cases with 10,000 deaths, so it’s not a problem of the past”.

On the mechanism of action and efficacy of sotrovimab, Clerici recalls: “it activates the cells of the immune system which directly kill cells infected by the virus and activates complement, which is another immune mechanism which allows the killing of cells infected by the virus: it is therefore a very powerful weapon, truly capable of making a difference. We see that frail patients treated with sotrovimab statistically do much better: they heal sooner, are discharged earlier, have a much lower mortality rate “, he concludes.