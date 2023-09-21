“I consider, as far as I’m concerned, that it was an ignoble trap, in which I was used to ‘justify’ the space given to anti-vax. Since it was Rai Radio 1, the public service, I was less prudent than it would have been necessary”. So on X the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli returns to his participation in the program ‘Giù la maschera’ on Rai Radio 1, hosted by Marcello Foa, where the doctor Massimo Citro della Riva was also a guest and spoke about uninsured care for Covid patients and the alleged dangers of vaccines.

“For decades, ever since the days when HIV/AIDS deniers were rampant – recalls Galli – I have systematically refused to publicly confront the supporters of anti-scientific positions”.