“Today the real and serious problem of Italian healthcare is the hospital emergency room which does basic medicine”. This is the message that Alberto Zangrillo, pro-rector of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele university in Milan and director of the Department of anesthesia and intensive care at the IRCCS San Raffaele hospital, addresses via Twitter to those he defines as “‘nostalgic’ of oriental virology” , referring to the China alarm that has been under the media spotlight for several days. The Asian giant is grappling with a surge in Covid infections, and the concern of the rest of the world is also that, in the wake of this high viral circulation, new, more dangerous variants may emerge. But for the expert, the focus must remain on what he believes is the real emergency. An emergency that affects the operation of hospital emergency rooms.