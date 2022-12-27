Another measure of the zero Covid policy in China falls. The Asian giant has announced from 8 January 2023 the stop to the quarantine for travelers arriving in the country, who will only have to show the negative result of a molecular swab carried out within 48 hours before departure. This was stated by the Chinese National Health Commission, according to reports from the ‘New York Times’ online. Restrictions had cut the country off from the rest of the world for almost three years and this new easing is seen as one of the country’s most significant steps towards reopening. Limitations on the number of arriving flights will also be relaxed.

In 2020, foreigners were practically prevented from entering China, months later they were generally only allowed to return for business or family meetings. Travelers allowed to enter were required to undergo extensive health screening and self-quarantine. Now the novelty of the stop to quarantine for people arriving in the country is the latest reversal of the ‘zero Covid’ approach. The country’s policy against the virus has long-term aroused public discontent and ignited dissent, a seldom seen in China. Within days, the government began easing restrictions. The latest move “basically marks the final end of zero Covid,” said Yanzhong Huang, a senior research scientist at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations.

While China eased many of its domestic anti-Covid policies this month, such as eliminating regular mandatory testing for city dwellers and allowing home quarantine for the infected, it maintained international limits. Now the new measures are not the same as opening China’s borders, many details are not yet clear, but officials said they would “further streamline” the ability of foreigners to apply for visas for business, study or family reunification. Another unclear point is how many flights will be allowed to enter the country. In November, the international ones for China were 6% of the figure recorded in 2019, according to the flight tracker ‘VariFlight’.

The end of the international quarantine is part of a larger announcement that the classification of Covid would be downgraded from a category A infectious disease, on a par with cholera or bubonic plague, to a category B, which includes viruses such as ‘Aids and bird flu. A change, Huang notes, that will further formalize China’s move away from zero Covid nationwide. There is obviously no shortage of fears from experts for this decisive change in the management of the virus.

An explosion of infections has been observed in China in recent weeks. Many older adults are not vaccinated or have received only two doses. The number of Covid cases and deaths is unclear, particularly after the announced change in how these items are counted. Meanwhile, however, the US newspaper points out, reports of overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes are widespread. The same expert quoted by the NYT, Huang, said he was concerned that, after pursuing zero Covid for too long, Chinese politicians may have moved too quickly in the opposite direction.