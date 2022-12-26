From January 8, China will abolish the mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the country. This was announced today by the Chinese health authorities who, since the beginning of December, have gradually begun to loosen the strict anti-Covid measures adopted as part of the ‘Zero Covid’ policy.

Read also

Based on the new directive from the Health Commission, from next month a negative Covid test, carried out in the last 48 hours, will be sufficient to enter the country. China had remained the last major economy to impose the quarantine – currently five days in a hotel, followed by three days of home observation – a measure that has significantly penalized tourism.