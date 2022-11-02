After Shanghai, other cities in China have also given the green light to immunization against Covid with the first recombinant inhalation vaccine (Convidencia Air *) in the world, produced by CanSino Biologics Inc. The administrations, therefore, are ready to go. At the end of October, approval had come from the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism to be used as a booster for the current vaccination campaign. Convidencia Air is the aerosol – hence needle-free – version of the company’s ‘one-shot’ adenovirus vaccine.