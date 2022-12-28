“There are many reasons for this Covid surge that we are seeing in China, but also elsewhere. Many of the restrictions around the world have been relaxed and Omicron, the latest concern variant” of Sars-CoV-2 “is the most communicable we’ve seen so far, including all of its sub-variants that are out there, and there are 500 of them.” So “we will continue to see waves of infection around the world.” To make the point is the epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical Lead for Covid-19 of the World Health Organization (who).

The expert posts a video on her Twitter profile, recorded after the last WHO media briefing, and analyzes the reasons for the explosion of infections that is being observed in the Asian giant, explaining what the government’s response to new increases could be in Covid cases. “We have definitely seen the impact of Covid-19 decrease over the last year, because we have population-level immunity that is now increasing and that is what we need to do in all countries, including China: increase coverage vaccine in those who are most at risk, over 60, immunocompromised, people with underlying conditions, and our frontline workers. The big concern we obviously have with China is the increase in reports of serious illnesses”.

As for the sub-variants that are circulating, Kerkhove explains that the situation at the moment is not dissimilar in various areas of the world: “By far the dominant sub-lineages of Omicron that are circulating are the Omicron 5 (BA.5) sub-lineages. This is true also in China: we see BQ.1”, known on social networks as Cerberus, “BF.7”, whose presence has been significantly reported in several Chinese cities, “both subvariants of BA.5 – lists the expert – but China also has BA.2.75″, Centaurus,” and has also taken over XBB”, Gryphon.

“One of the critical things we’ve seen with Omicron is that each of these subtypes has a growth advantage. Each of them is highly transmissible, each has a level of immune escape, and we see a similar level of severity” in all of these mutants. “Omicron – Van Kerkhove recalls – can cause the entire spectrum of diseases, from asymptomatic infection to death, but the good news is that our tools still work”.

“What we must guarantee – he concludes – is not only the increase in vaccination coverage, but the optimization of treatments, that the country optimizes health care for those who need it”. It is important “to stay at home if you can be assisted at home, making sure you seek medical assistance if necessary” and it is necessary “that health systems can have that path of clinical assistance very clearly outlined for those who most need treatment, making the best use of beds, making the best use of antivirals”.

And, Van Kerkhove repeats, “it’s never too late to vaccinate”. “So we need to optimize the response in all countries, including China, by making sure that health systems are not overwhelmed or concerned about what we are seeing in terms of increasing severity” of the situation. “We are here to support our colleagues in China to optimize that care and ensure that vaccination coverage is highest in critical groups.”