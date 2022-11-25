China today exceeded the figure of 300,000 symptomatic infected by the covid since the pandemic began at the end of 2019while the country faces an unprecedented wave of outbreaks, according to official data published by the Asian giant’s National Health Commission.

This mark comes at a time when some sectors of the population are beginning to show signs of exhaustion in the face of the ‘zero covid’ policy, with the figures for new daily infections already exceeding 30,000 if asymptomatic -not included- are taken into account by the authorities in their official count-, a level not seen since last April.

It should be remembered that China has taken almost three years to cross the line of 300,000 infections, while, according to WHO statistics, the US did so on March 30, 2020 and Spain, at the end of July, although the authorities The health authorities of these countries did include asymptomatic cases in their balance sheets.

Official Chinese figures show a total of 5,232 deaths since the start of the pandemic, number that may increase in the coming weeks despite the restrictions and lockdowns announced in some cities to try to stop the rise in cases.

Vice Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, the main executor of ‘zero covid’, traveled to Chongqing (center), as she has been doing when the central government has wanted to take control of the pandemic situation in a specific region, and demanded local officials do “everything possible” to contain the outbreak affecting the city.

Eight districts of Zhengzhou (center) have also been closed, city ​​home to the country’s main iPhone assembly factory, which has seen violent protests in recent days due to disputes over the extra payments that the owner of the plant, the Taiwanese Foxconn, had promised its workers after the confinement dictated a month ago.

Beijing has vowed to speed up the reopening of some businesses so residents can stock up, while, as in Shanghai last spring, some delivery drivers are having to sleep on the streets as their buildings have been locked down.

This week, the capital has registered more than 5,000 positives, while last weekend it reported three deaths after six months without covid deaths in all of China. The restrictions are also increasing in other areas: in the province of Hunan (center) and in tourist cities such as Sanya (south) or Hangzhou (east), the authorities prohibited people arriving from other parts of the country from entering most public places. , regardless of whether the results of your PCR tests are negative.

China continues to cling to its ‘zero covid’ strategy, which is based on the isolation of all those infected, strict border controls, constant PCR tests and confinements where cases are detected. Recently, the national authorities announced a relative relaxation of their anti-covid policies and criticized practices carried out in some cities such as subjecting the population to two daily tests. However, the increase in cases has caused some cities that had relaxed their restrictions under the new guidelines to backtrack to re-announce mass lockdowns or tests.

