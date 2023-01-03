The Beijing government has condemned the decision of several nations, including Italy, to restore Covid tests and restrictions for people arriving from China due to the high number of infections in the Asian country, warning that it could take “countermeasures ” in response.

“Some countries have enacted entry restrictions that target only Chinese travellers. This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said during a news briefing, adding China could “take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity”.