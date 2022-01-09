The Omicron variant arrives in the port city of Tianjin, near Beijing, which will carry out mass testing for 14 million people after that. The Omicron variant has been confirmed in at least two of them. Mass testing, which began today, will be completed within two days of the recorded outbreak at an after-school facility that involved 15 students aged between eight and 13, one center employee and four parents. The first two confirmed infections, of the Omicron variant, were a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman who works after school. Tests so far have found 18 positives and 767 negatives.

Citizens were asked to stay at home or in any case nearby in order to be able to trace contacts and movements. Until they have a negative test result for Covid-19 they will not be able to obtain a Green Pass.