“The search for the origin of Covid-19 is a matter of science and must not be politicized”. That’s what he replied Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ningto a question, during the daily briefing, on the new US report which, according to what was revealed by the American media, raises the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese laboratory.

“The conclusion that a laboratory escape is highly unlikely is based on science – he concluded – and is the authoritative conclusion reached by the joint WHO-China mission”. The conclusion, the spokeswoman said, is “faithfully reflected in the report and has been recognized by the world and the scientific community”.