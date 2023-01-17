“China is past the peak of Covid, life is returning to normal“. This is what the Chinese vice premier Liu He said in his speech today at the Davos Forum, recalling that since last December 8 the zero Covid policy has been abandoned to switch to one that “prevents the most serious cases”.

According to Liu in this period, in China “manufacturing has recovered and so has tourism”. In this regard, the vice premier cited “quite surprising” data relating to the recent holiday period in China in which there were “5 billion trips”.

“All of you are welcome to China, only need an entrance test, there is no quarantinecome, we will give you the best services” he concluded addressing the audience of the Davos Forum where, Liu said again, the Chinese vice premier had the opportunity to meet “many old friends” again after the pause imposed by the pandemic.

“If we work hard enough we are convinced that economic growth will return to previous levels“, Liu He said again, underlining that “in 2023 we will continue to work to make progress, maintain reasonable economic growth and keep prices and jobs stable”.