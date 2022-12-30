“The Italian data” of the latest Covid monitoring by the ISS-Ministry of Health control room “are those of a virus on the corner, so let’s try hard not to import new problems from China. In Italy the situation is very calm and Covid is no longer a problem as the latest numbers tell us. Let’s avoid a return fire. No alarm but fair observation and then stimulate those who have not made it to get the fourth dose of the vaccine “. So to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

“The government continues to stimulate Europe – says Bassetti in view of the meeting today at the Ministry of Health of the Crisis Unit – to do more about screening flights from China, this is not to block passengers but to intercept if something is wrong and move quickly on new resistant variants and consequently the updating of vaccines. The Italian one was the first government in Europe to move”.