Nearly 90% of residents of Henan province, China’s third most populous province, have been infected with the Covid-19. This was acknowledged by a senior local official, as the country is battling an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

Kan Quancheng, director of the health commission for central Henan province, said at a press conference that “as of January 6, 2023, the province’s Covid infection rate is 89 percent.” With a population of 99.4 million, figures suggest that around 88.5 million people in Henan have been infected.

The opening of the borders decided on Sunday by the Beijing government, which lifted the quarantine requirements for incoming travellers, was one of the latest steps in the dismantling of the country’s zero-Covid regime, which began last month after the protests and which led to a huge wave of infections.

Covid cases are expected to rise further as the country celebrates the Lunar New Year later this month, with millions traveling from big cities to visit vulnerable older relatives in the countryside.