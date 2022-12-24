Half a million infections from Covid-19 are registered every day in a single Chinese city, Qingdao. This was stated by a senior health official, in what appears to be an admission on the wave of infections that is allegedly engulfing the country, but which is not reflected in the official bulletins.

According to a news outlet run by the communist party in Qingdao, the local health chief said that in the eastern city, home to about 10 million people, there are “between 490,000 and 530,000” new cases of Covid per day.

Official Bo Tao described the infections as “rapidly transmitting” and spoke of “an approaching peak”, adding that the infection rate is expected to accelerate by another 10% over the weekend. The report was shared by several other news outlets, but – the Guardian reads – it would appear to have been modified without the figures revealed by the official. China’s National Health Commission said yesterday there were 4,103 new infections across the country, with no new deaths. In Shandong, the province where Qingdao is located, the authorities have officially registered only 31 new domestic cases.