The pandemic has increased the difficulty in establishing romantic relationships. This has contributed so much to social distancing and prevention measures like closing discos, restaurants or mobility restrictions.

For this reason, Singles have begun looking for alternatives so that the coronavirus does not stop their desire to find a partner. The Internet offers several applications to meet other people. One of the best known is Tinder, which has seen its user numbers significantly increased in Spain.

New ways to flirt

The fear of contagion has brought novel ways to flirt: Now, many users include in your profile that have passed the coronavirus or have a negative test. However, other they have been registered in several applications to be able to maintain simultaneous relationships.

The weight of loneliness is one of the influencing factors in the increase in interactions in applications. Although COVID-19 has complicated everything, Many individuals do not lose faith in finding their soul mate through the Internet or social media.

New ways to greet each other

The way of knowing has also changed, both for the use of the mask that covers a large part of the face as for the way of greeting. What used to be a common gesture, giving two kisses, has now been replaced by bumping your fist, elbow or even making no gesture.

Making the purchase

A subsidiary of the German supermarket chain Edeka launched a novel way to flirt. The establishment encouraged to what The singles make the purchase on Fridays between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to help form couples in times of COVID.

When you arrive at the store, customers can hang a heart-shaped badge. This has a number that indicates that they accept the proposal and once set, they begin to search the aisles of the supermarket for the necessary products. In the event that an interest in a person arises, you must write down the number and fill in a form with pre-established phrases: “I would love to get to know you better while we take a walk along the banks of the Main” or “I would love to“Meet you for orange juice in the fruit department.”

When that happens, an employee calls the number in question through the PA system and delivers the message to the person or a contact card with the message left by the interested individual.