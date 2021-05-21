With an eye toward the approaching summer and reviving the battered tourism industry, the European Union reached an agreement to create a certificate to facilitate travel to Europeans who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, have antibodies or present a negative test.

The document, which will be multilingual, free and will be issued both in digital and physical support, will finally be called “EU Digital Covid Certificate” and it will be valid in all the countries of the bloc from July 1.

The objective is to facilitate mobility and reactivate a sector as precious as tourism.

With this new document, it is expected to end the chaos of quarantines, tests and measures, in which traveling was practically an obstacle course.

The certificate will not automatically free the traveler from having to comply with restrictions when arriving at their destination, such as compliance with a quarantine or a new PCR test, but it does include the commitment of the Member States to refrain in principle from imposing this type of additional measures.

Travelers at Fiumiccino Airport, in Rome, Italy, this Friday. Photo: DPA

What vaccines are valid?

The countries of the European Union must recognize the certificates issued by other partners of the block to people inoculated with the complete guideline of any of the vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), this is for the moment the serums of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

They may also choose to accept other vaccines if they have the emergency authorization issued by another Member State or by the World Health Organization.

“The European Parliament has not achieved what we demanded but we have substantially improved the proposals,” said the chief negotiator of the European Parliament and Socialist MEP, Juan Fernando López Aguilar, assuming that the capitals they have not accepted either the mandatory free PCRs or the exemption from restrictive measures.

López Aguilar, who appeared before the press on Thursday after the fifth round of negotiations that culminated in the agreement, stressed that the consensus achieved implies that the Council accepts the principle of restore the right of free movement in the Schengen borderless area for all Europeans and also that there will be a “substantial reduction” of the “insufferable” cost of the tests.

To have the covid pass in Europe, you will have to be vaccinated with the sera approved by the European Union. Photo: AP

Traveler restrictions

The agreement reached between the negotiators of the Council and the European Parliament, which must still be validated by the 27 and by the plenary of the European Parliament, also provides that the restrictions that apply to travelers holding this certificate are “proportionate” and are set according to what is established by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Such measures must be notified at least 48 hours in advance by the Member State to its partners and to the Commission, which in turn will inform the European Parliament.

Thus, the text indicates that national governments must refrain from imposing additional measures on travelers with this certificate, such as respecting quarantines when arriving at the destination or carrying out a second PCR, although a mandatory guideline is not set because they are national competencies.

Finally, the European Parliament did not achieve the objective that all the PCRs that are carried out linked to the certificate are free, but it is contemplated that additional funds can be allocated to pay for them and that these tests must be “accessible” for Europeans.

There was already an agreement between the institutions to allocate about 100 million euros of the emergency instrument to support the countries in the purchase of PCR tests and antigens, but with the agreement it is contemplated that more resources could be allocated later, without specifying a figure.

All the EU institutions, in addition, made it clear that this certificate should not be understood as a travel document or passport that grants rights in terms of free movement among other reasons, but rather a certificate with basic medical information to facilitate travel.

The regulation designed for its operation, in any case, is linked to the pandemic and an application of twelve months is foreseen, after which it will be suspended.

Source: DPA and RFI

CB