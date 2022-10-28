Covid, the virus continues to mutate, the Cerberus variant arrives. Andreoni: “It’s not a good sign”

The infectious disease specialist Massimo Andreoni emphasizes the new variant Covid, Cerberus to Adnkronos explains: “We are traveling to a million Covid cases per month, too many. But above all it is estimated that the variant renamed Cerberus, the sub-lineage BQ.1.1 of the Omicron 5 family, has already reached Italy at 10-15%. We know he has immune evasion which is worrying and monoclonals are not effective. For the next few months it is not a good sign, we hope it will not give us problems “.

While on social networks they have new variants they have been renamed Gryphon and Cerberus. These emerging subvariants of Omicron will grow and will they make their way into the world? According to various predictions, yes. The World Health Organization, through theepidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical Lead for Covid-19, takes stock of what is known about XBB and BQ.1, specifying that “in none of the data available so far there is a change in severity”. Currently, explains the expert in a video posted on Twitter, Omicron continues to dominate the world and almost 80% of the sequences reported globally belong to BA.5 (Omicron 5) and its sub-lineages.

But something is moving and the new sub-variants are trampling. XBB, alias Gryphon, is a recombinant of two sub-lineages of Omicron 2 (BA.2), specifically BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 (Centaurus). “It is one of more than 300 Omicron sub-variants that we and our partners are monitoring around the world,” Van Kerkhove points out. “It is receiving attention, and rightfully so, because we see a growth advantage and are seeing an increase in case detection in some countries. But we see no signs of a change in gravity. “Circulation levels” are still low, but we have to keep an eye on it because it is Omicron and because it has a large number of mutations like all Omicron sub-lineages “and it seems to have advantages.

The other mutant it is making headlines, BQ.1 (which with its sub-lineage BQ.1.1 forms the Cerberus family), is a sub-variant of BA.5. “This also has a higher transmissibility. Are we seeing an increase in people needing hospitalization for BQ.1? No, we do not detect it in any of the data so far. We see an increase in transmission but we don’t see a change in gravity. Our diagnostic tests work, our vaccines work. “

