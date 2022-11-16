A genetic and structural analysis on Omicron 5 subvariant BQ.1, renamed Cerberussuggests that, “although it has several Spike mutations of interest and a high immuno-evasiveness of neutralizing antibodies, currently there is no evidence about its greater danger or high expansion capacity” compared to the ‘mother’ Omicron 5. This was established by an Italian study involving, among others, the University of Sassari, the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, the Higher Institute of Health and the Sapienza University of Rome, now on the BioRxiv sharing platform and subjected to the International Journal of Molecular Science”.

“The study shows that BQ.1 is no more contagious than Omicron 5 and the membrane potential is lower, i.e. it has more difficulty recognizing the Ace2 receptor. This subvariant will not replace Omicron 5. The disease symptoms, then, are identical to Omicron 5. We are on the right track”, comments to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico in Rome, one of the authors of the study.

The researchers warn that the results of the work “should not be understood as a reason to let our guard down against the pandemic”, because “if there were to be new additional mutations on BQ.1, this could become more dangerous or generate new subvariants”.