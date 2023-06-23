There BQ.1 variant of Covid, alias Cerberus, goes off the radar of the World Health Organizationwhich removes it from the list of so-called Vum (variants under monitoring) “due to its low global prevalence, less than 1% in the last month”. The XBB family is increasingly dominating the global scene, in line with the recommendations for the anti-Covid vaccines of the future. It is the picture drawn bylatest weekly bulletin Covid-19 released by WHO, in which Kraken (XBB.1.5) and Arturo (XBB.1.16) are confirmed as the only 2 variants of interest (Voi), while the Vum drop to 6: they are BA.2.75 (Centaurus), CH.1.1 (Orthrus), XBB (Gryphon), XBB.1.9.1 (Hyperion), XBB.1.9.2 and XBB.2.3 (Acrux).

Self Kraken continues to be the most reported Sars-CoV-2 lineage worldwide, its prevalence steadily declining. In the week of May 29-June 4, XBB.1.5 accounted for 23.3% of viral sequences shared on the Gisaid platform, compared to 36.7% in the week of May 1-7. In the same period, Arturo instead rose from 14.1% to 21.9%. Among the variants under monitoring, XBB, XBB.1.9.2 and XBB.2.3 have shown increasing trends in recent weeks, while for the other Vums the trend is downhill or stable.

CASES AND DEATHS CONTINUOUSLY FALLING AROUND THE WORLD

In the meantime, Covid cases and deaths are constantly decreasing in the world. In the last 28 days (May 22-June 18) 1.2 million infections and over 7,100 deaths have been reported, with a reduction of 48% and 58% respectively according to the latest WHO bulletin. The report updates the counter to over 768 million confirmed cases and over 6.9 million deaths since the start of the pandemic.

WHO reiterates that “the reported infections do not offer an accurate representation of infection rates, due to the reduction of tests and reports globally. Some countries – underlines the Geneva agency – continue to report high loads of Covid-19 , including the increase in new cases reported and, more importantly, the growth in hospitalizations and deaths, elements considered the most reliable indicators given the reduction in testing “.

That said, new infections are down in all 6 WHO regions (-78% Southeast Asia, -71% Eastern Mediterranean, -70% Americas, -46% Europe, -33% Western Pacific, -26% Africa) , while deaths decrease in 5 regions (-73% America, -70% Eastern Mediterranean, -57% Southeast Asia, -49% Europe, -28% Western Pacific) and mark a +5% in the African region. Zooming in on the European region, in the last month there are over 315 thousand new cases and 3,523 new deaths. The highest number of infections was reported by France (71,197, 109.5/100,000, -42%), the Russian Federation (46,109, 31.6/100,000, -49%) and Greece (41,730, 389.3/100,000, -25%), while Spain leads the way for deaths (729, 1.5/100 thousand, +70%), followed by the Russian Federation (577, less than 1/100 thousand, -13%) and Italy ( 420, less than 1/100 thousand, -36%).

