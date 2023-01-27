Information provided by the PAHO representative in Brazil, Socorro Gross, and refers to Latin America and the Caribbean

The impacts of the covid-19 pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean caused a 27-year setback in extreme poverty, according to the representative of PAHO (Pan-American Health Organization) in Brazil, Socorro Gross.

She participated in the debate on the scenario of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) in the current context, held on Thursday (26.jan.2023) at the WSF (World Social Forum), in Porto Alegre (RS). The activity was proposed by the CNS (National Health Council), which held an ordinary meeting at the event.

The SDGs, also known as the 2030 Agenda, were established by the UN (United Nations) in 2015 to replace the MDGs (Millennium Development Goals). Include 17 goals –such as eradicating poverty, gender equality, reducing inequalities, responsible consumption and production, and quality education. Each objective is subdivided into specific goals.

According to Gross, who participated in the event online, SDG 3, which deals with health and well-being, has 70% of the goals assessed as non-achievable in 2030 in Latin America and the Caribbean, if implementation continues at the current pace. In an evaluation carried out last year, 22% of these targets were set back.

“The covid-19 pandemic in the Americas brought an unprecedented crisis, which impacted the social determinants of health, deepening inequities”, he stated.

“We have gone back 27 years into extreme poverty. Today, we have people in the region who are no longer poor, but who are in a situation of very important vulnerability. And we don’t have 27 years to recover those 27 years we lost. We had an increase of 8 million people in food insecurity, in a region that was already unequal”, he assessed.

Brazil

Gross pointed out that Brazil is one of the 20 countries where 78% of all children have not received any dose of vaccine against covid-19.

Also in the debate, Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) researcher Richarlls Martins, coordinator of the Brazilian Population and Development Network, recalled that the 2030 Agenda is part of the country’s foreign policy.

“The SDGs are an integrative agenda to improve people’s lives, integrating the environmental, social and economic agenda themes, all together”, he explained.

Regarding the implementation of SDG 3 in Brazil, he pointed out that none of the goals advanced in 2022.

“We have the Luz Report, which monitors the implementation of the 2030 agenda, published since 2017 by civil society. He points out the problems for the implementation of the goals and the last report, from July 2022, has indigenous people on the cover, not for nothing. All objectives of objective 3 did not have any level of progress, they are all receding, stagnant, threatened or, at most, insufficient”, said Martins.

Another way to monitor the implementation of the 2030 Agenda is through the IDSC (Cities Sustainable Development Index), which presents the situation of Brazilian municipalities in the form of a map. “The tool brings diagnoses by city in Brazil, helps to locate this agenda, which often seems so far from us”, said Martins.

The participation of the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, was expected at the table, but she had to cancel her trip to Porto Alegre to accompany the crisis with the indigenous people of the Yanomami ethnic group. In a video sent to the event, she welcomed the discussion and stated that Brazil is in tune with the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

“The challenges of rebuilding the country are connected to those of a global scope, such as overcoming the ongoing pandemic and recovering from its social, economic and cultural impacts. For this, it is fundamental to face the issue of climate change and the reduction of inequalities“, said.

“Reconstruction inspires us and, at the same time, gives us hope that, with a lot of work and collective participation, this reality will be changed.”

With information from Brazil Agency.