Cyprus struggling with a dramatic wave of ‘feline Covid’. It’s a race against time for save the cats of the island after thousands were killed by a virulent strain of coronavirus that quickly spread through the country’s cat population. Veterinarians are on the field to stem the spread of the pathogen and will try a new way to treat sick cats: using anti-Covid pills. A first batch of these antivirals has already been received by the services, it was part of a stock originally intended for humans.

“We have taken stock of 500 boxes of medicines,” the director of government health services, Christodoulos Pipis, told the ‘Guardian’. “It’s the first batch of 2,000 packs that will be made available. Each contains 40 capsules, so we’re talking a total of 80,000.” The distribution of the drugs follows the “alarming increase” recorded in Cyprus of cases of feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) caused by a feline coronavirus. This infection, if left untreated, is almost always fatal. Referred to as a “FCoV-23 outbreak”, the virus was first noticed in January in Nicosia, the Cypriot capital. Within three to four months it had spread “throughout the island,” according to the Pancyprian Veterinary Association (PVA).

Experts from the University of Edinburgh, working on the epidemic in collaboration with the PVA, have discovered that in 12 weeks the number of test-confirmed Fip cases has increased 20 times compared to the previous year. The investigations focus on the possible mutation that led to this aggressive strain of feline coronavirus and the pathogen is being sequenced. Why anti-Covid pills? Although the mutated feline virus is not related to Covid-19 and cannot be contracted by humans, the active ingredient in the antiviral pills, molnupiravir, has been shown to be beneficial for cats diagnosed with Fip.

Outbreaks of this infection, although rare, have previously occurred in the UK, USA, Taiwan and Greece, but have always been confined to farms. In Cyprus, the virus seems to have taken on a much more virulent form, which is also killing pets.

And there is no shortage of controversy. “This country is a slaughterhouse for animals,” said Zelia Gregoriou, an assistant professor at the University of Cyprus who lost her elderly cat to the disease last weekend. “The government has made this announcement, this little firework, but it’s very contradictory because nothing is being done about the cats.” There is also a battle over the balance of the epidemic: the Cat Protection and Welfare Society (Paws) of the island has recently stated that around 300,000 felines, both domestic and stray, have died since January from the galloping contagion. Local vets call the figure “an exaggeration”, instead putting it at 8,000 deaths in the first half of 2023, but have not disputed the severity of the outbreak.

Now hopefully in the Covid pills. The president of the PVA, Nektaria Ioannou Arsenoglou, said she was “happy that the drug has been approved. It will give people the possibility to treat their cats so they can save more, it will make a difference”. Other antivirals on the market were prohibitively expensive. The goal was “to have the most widely available treatment plan.” Each pack of the drug “will cost 100 euros”, informs Pipis, explaining that “cat owners who have a prescription from a veterinarian will be able to buy it”.