Covid, Pregliasco: “If there are a million cases a day in the UK, in Italy it will be more or less the same thing”

The scenario is not dramatic. It is catastrophic. According to the authoritative British newspaper The Guardian at the end of December, due to the variant Omicron, in the UK it could reach an impressive figure of a million Covid positives every day. An unthinkable and devastating tsunami. This is not alarmism, but the worst scenario – not the only one, it must be said, there are also the less pessimistic ones – that the authorities of all countries are evaluating in these hours and days.

What could happen in Italy? “If there are a million cases a day in the UK at the end of December, after a few weeks with us the situation will be more or less the same, considering Omicron’s worst-case scenario, which is not the only one on the table,” he says. Affaritaliani.it the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, member of the Cts of Lombardy and medical director of the Galeazzi hospital in Milan.

Although we consider, thanks to vaccinations, that only 0.1% of infected people end up in intensive care, with those numbers of positives per day means that about 1,000 patients end up in ICU intensive care units every day. The result would be, in the United Kingdom as in Italy and in every country in the world, the collapse of the national health system with the serious and serious risk of not being able to cure and treat other non-Covid diseases.

The worst case scenario, which is assessed by the Ministry of Health as well as a Palazzo Chigi, would inevitably lead to very severe restriction measures in January, or at the beginning of February at the latest. According to political sources, if those predictions are true, a sure becomes total and generalized lockdown (even for the vaccinated) probably for several months, until spring. If the Omicron variant has a spread like the one expected by The Guardian a lockdown across Europe is conceivable as early as the beginning of 2022.

Closure of all non-essential activities such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters, pubs, pizzerias, swimming pools, gyms, ski slopes. Closure of schools of all levels, return of the curfew at 10 pm (or even earlier), stop at football championships and all sports, prohibition of private visits to friends and family and return of the module pass for those who want to leave the house. Action permitted only for work (in the event that smart working is not possible), for reasons of health or necessity.

In short, the worst case scenario is scary. Not just in the UK.