“Antiviral therapy is an important issue as part of the paraphernalia against Sars-CoV-2 infection. We know that the vaccine is the main weapon we have to defend ourselves against this infection, but certainly antiviral drugs have acquired an increasing role in patient management”. Speaking, in particular of remdesivir, is Antonella Castagna, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, one of the protagonists of the XXI Simit National Congress (Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases) underway in Rome.

“To date – recalls the specialist – we have three antiviral drugs that are available for the treatment of patients: nirmatrelvir-ritonavir, molnupiravir and remdesivir. The latter appears to be perhaps the drug that has the most extensive spectrum of action, because it is possible to give this drug both in patients who are at high risk of clinical progression and in patients who need to receive low flows of oxygen”.