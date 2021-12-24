France and the United Kingdom broke records for daily cases of Covid-19 on Thursday (23), due to the advance of the omicron variant, which led to the confinement of the inhabitants of the Chinese city of Xi’an, in addition to the adoption of other restrictive measures in the Europe. Ecuador decreed mandatory vaccination.

The Ministry of Health argued that the measure is based on the Constitution, which establishes that health is a right that must be guaranteed by the State. The Organic Health Law indicates that the Executive has the power to “declare the obligation of immunizations against certain diseases, under the terms and conditions that the national and local epidemiological reality requires”, said the folder.

In the UK, there was a record of around 120,000 new covid-19 cases this Thursday. The increase in seven days is 50% and the number of admissions is starting to increase, especially in London.

The situation in hospitals is being carefully monitored, “because it will teach us a lot about the seriousness” of the disease caused by omicrons, highlighted this Thursday Arnaud Fontanet, of the council that advises the French government.

Scotland announced the closing of clubs on Thursday. For England, Boris Johnson’s government is postponing the most severe restrictions as much as possible, based on two studies that show a lower risk of hospitalizations with the omicron variant compared to the delta, which was dominant until recently.

The situation in France is also getting worse. This Thursday, the record for positive cases in one day since the start of the pandemic was broken: 91,608 infections, according to the government. The previous record, from November 2020, was 86,852.

The World Health Organization (WHO) director for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, said that “omicron becomes dominant in countries like Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, where the numbers double between every day and a half or three days” .

Italy, Spain and Greece decreed the reinstatement of the mandatory use of the mask in the open air. In cinemas, theatres, sporting events and on public transport in Italy, the FFP2 model will be required.

The Spanish region of Catalonia has gone further and decreed a nighttime curfew for a large part of its population, after receiving court authorization on Thursday. In Greece, in addition to the mandatory use of the mask, all public end-of-year festivities were cancelled.

Although the omicron spreads at high speed, some studies done this week in South Africa, Scotland and England give a glimmer of hope as to the seriousness of the cases.

According to an analysis by the British health security agency, published on Thursday, patients infected with this variant have between 50% and 70% less risk of hospitalization than with delta.

– Confinement in China –

Tens of coronavirus cases in Xi’an (northern China) were enough for Chinese authorities to close this city in the name of their “zero covid” policy. From now on, its 13 million inhabitants will have to stay at home “except for reasons of force majeure”.

Although far from the UK’s 120,000 daily cases or Spain’s 60,000, China is betting on a strategy to eradicate the virus, especially with a month and a half before the Winter Olympics in the capital, Beijing.

This variant already accounts for 73% of new infections in the United States. With an average of 171,000 cases a day for the past week, the country is on the verge of overcoming Delta’s peak of infections. Still, millions of citizens began taking domestic trips for the holidays.

Spain also set a record for daily cases, with more than 60,000, almost half due to omicron. Faced with this situation, the Spanish government, which has one of the most widely vaccinated populations in Europe, announced this Wednesday the reestablishment of the mandatory use of masks in outdoor environments.

Europe’s leading airline, Lufthansa, has announced the cancellation of 33,000 flights in winter, 10% of scheduled flights, due to low demand.

– Mandatory vaccine in Ecuador –

Ecuador has made vaccination against covid-19 mandatory for its population from five years of age because of the omicron variant, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

The folder argued that the decision to make vaccination mandatory in the country is framed in the Constitution, which establishes that the State must guarantee the right to health.

Sixty-nine percent of the 17.7 million Ecuadorians received the complete vaccination schedule.

And Chile, with more than 86% of the population fully vaccinated, announced that it will apply a fourth dose of the anti-covid immunizing agent starting in February, starting with the most vulnerable groups.

The US drug regulatory agency, the FDA, approved MSD’s anti-covid pill on Thursday a day after it gave the green light to a similar drug from Pfizer.

– Less serious but more infectious –

The British-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca said on Thursday that a third dose of its vaccine “significantly” increases the level of antibodies against this variant.

Despite this, the Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned against the illusion that a booster dose would be enough to defeat the pandemic.

“They could even prolong it instead of ending it, by diverting the doses available to countries with high vaccination rates, giving the virus more chances to spread and mutate,” he added.

The highly infectious character of this new strain can neutralize its apparent lesser severity, as the high spread increases the number of infected people.

The world has totaled more than 5.3 million deaths and more than 276 million cases of covid-19 since the end of 2019, according to a balance established by AFP on Thursday from official sources.

