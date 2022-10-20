There were 197 infections in the last 10 days; Chinese government’s “zero covid” policy keeps cases far below the global average

Faced with the rise in cases of covid-19, China decided to tighten measures to contain the disease in Beijing, the country’s capital. Residential developments were blocked and testing intensified.

Second report card Published this Thursday (20.Oct.2022), the city of 21 million inhabitants registered on Wednesday (19.Oct) ​​18 new cases of local transmission. In all, there were 197 cases of the disease in the last 10 days. In the previous period, also of 10 days, there were 49.

The number of Covid-19 cases in China is much lower than in other countries. However, the “covid zero” policy adopted throughout the territory since the beginning of the pandemic is characterized by strict restrictions.

The Chinese Communist Party Congress is being held in the city. Since Sunday (16.Oct), it has gathered 2,296 members for a week.

The Beijing government has called for expanded screening of people who attend places with large circulation of people, including supermarkets and gyms. Citizens of the risk group should also be tested. “Make sure no one is forgotten,” health officials said, according to the Reuters.

Residential condominiums with suspected cases were quarantined for 3 days. The deadline can be extended if new infections appear.