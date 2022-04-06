SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Covid-19 infections and deaths have fallen in most countries and territories in the Americas in recent weeks, but the risk of new outbreaks cannot be ignored as restrictions are relaxed and 240 million people remain. unvaccinated, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

“Many countries and territories in the Americas have reduced public health measures, and some have done so prematurely,” said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne, noting that case counts have increased recently in places that rely on tourism, especially in parts of America. North and Caribbean, where vaccination coverage is low.

The region continues to record more than 620,000 new cases each week, she told a news conference.

Etienne also noted that the number of deaths has increased in some countries, but adjustments to the data may account for part of these increases as some countries are reclassifying past deaths as Covid-19-related.

More than 685 million people have completed their vaccination cycles in the region, but “despite all our efforts, 240 million people in the Americas still have not received a single dose of Covid vaccine,” said Etienne.

The PAHO director stressed that countries need to continue monitoring the virus to “be prepared for what is to come”.

“This means making testing easily accessible to everyone everywhere, to prevent further outbreaks, and to prepare our health systems if cases increase.”

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Steven Grattan)

