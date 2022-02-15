The Region of Murcia chained another week of decrease in infections and hospital occupation. This trend, which has allowed all restrictions to be lifted, again reduced the incidence by almost 50% in the last week. Specifically, the 7-day rate stands at 584 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. And the data to 14 days, in 1,732.

This Sunday, Health registered 257 new positives. 77 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 71 to Cartagena, 18 to Lorca, 9 to San Javier, 8 to Cieza, 8 to Mazarrón, 7 to Molina de Segura, 7 to Torre Pacheco, 5 to Alhama de Murcia. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

Hospital occupancy also falls, 20% since last Monday. There are currently 428 hospitalized patients, 67 of them in the ICU. In addition, five more people died from the coronavirus. According to Salud, they are four men and one woman aged 44, 70, 73, 90 and 91 years; two from area I (Murcia West), two from area VII (Murcia East) and one from area VIII (Mar Menor). The total already amounts to 2,107 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. The last week, with 59 deaths, has been the deadliest of the sixth wave.

Since mid-November, when the epidemic curve began to rise, 347 people have lost their lives to Covid. It is an important figure, but very far from what would have been achieved without vaccines. Mortality has stood at 0.1% in this wave, compared to 1.3% or 1.6% that was reached in waves prior to the vaccination campaign.