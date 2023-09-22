Infections are increasing by 17.3%, but the impact of the virus on medical areas and intensive care remains limited. Weekly monitoring data only indicates the trend, but cannot be precise

I am still growing, for the fifth consecutive week, Covid infections in Italy. The new cases in the period 14-20 September were 36,081 against 30,777 the previous week, a increase of 17.3% (less than the +44% recorded in the last two weeks).

The incidence rises to 61 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 52 per hundred thousand seven days ago). Hospitalizations are also slowly growing: there are 2,533 people in ordinary departments (there were 2,378) with an employment rate of 4.1% (+0.3%) and in intensive care we reach 91 people (there were 76), 1% of the total (+0.1%).

They are the data of weekly Covid monitoring bulletin published by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanit (ISS) and viewed by ANSA.

The weekly data can currently give an idea of ​​the trend of infections, whether the trend is increasing or decreasing and to what extent, but they must be taken with a pinch of salt. With the end of any type of obligation or measure relating to Covid (there is only the recommendation for positive cases to stay at home with symptoms and to wear a mask if you move) people can decide to get rapid swab independently at home and are not obliged to communicate the resultso a good portion of positives are not tracked.

Furthermore, given that a large part of the Italian population has been vaccinated and/or recovered from Covid, on average a person, when infected again by SARS-CoV-2, would have no symptoms, or in any case not significant ones, another reason for not taking the test .

The infections are therefore certainly more numerous of those monitored. The positives in the weekly bulletin are probably people who took the swab test in a pharmacy or hospital: they may have been driven by more serious symptoms, convinced by doctors when they were elderly, determined to do so to protect their parents, or monitored in hospitals or nursing homes. .

Even the growth percentages weekly are from contextualise always keeping the absolute numbers in front: for example +17.3 growth in positives calculated compared to the previous week. There are a total of 36,081 new cases in Italy, even if the growth had been 100% we would have reached 72,162. Without belittling or alarming, but to clarify the proportions, the new positives monitored in the week of 12-18 September a year ago, in 2022, there were 111,075. The incidence was 188 per 100,000 inhabitants.

As happened in other moments of the epidemic, thetrend of hospitalizations perhaps the one that best captures the situation, which in Italy remains not alarming. Those who have more serious symptoms and go to hospital are tracked, exactly as happened when testing obligations were in force.

The focus in this early autumn is precisely on subjects most at risk: frail, elderly and immunocompromised. the vaccination campaign that is about to start is aimed at them and it is always them who must be protected with a sense of even personal responsibility, in the absence of obligations.

The vaccine will be free, updated Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, and a first tranche of around one million doses will arrive at the beginning of next week. Anyone will be able to get vaccinated, although the recommendations are for people over 60, people with high fragility, pregnant women and health and social care workers. The campaign, once it gets underway, will be combined with the annual flu campaign and will rely mainly on doctors’ offices and pharmacies.