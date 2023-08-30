The cases of Covid in the world remain on the increase as the downward trend recorded for deaths continues. In the last 28 days, from 24 July to 20 August, there were almost 1.5 million infections reported, an increase of 63% compared to the previous 28 days and over 2 thousand deaths, a decrease of 48%. The European region also recorded a growth in new cases, of 11% compared to the previous month (for a total of over 85,000 cases), while the trend in deaths is down by 49% (about 700). This is the picture that emerges from the latest weekly update of the World Health Organization on the epidemiological situation of Covid.

Among the 3 WHO regions that have reported an increase in cases, the eastern Mediterranean stands out, recording +112% on infections (over 3 thousand), and +70% on deaths. The other area with cases on the rise is the Western Pacific (+88%) which, however, keeps deaths on the decline (-14%). On the other hand, infections in the African region fell by 84% and deaths by 75%. And Southeast Asia records -45% in infections and -55% in deaths. Variations on cases and deaths in the Americas are not available. Tightening the target to country level, the highest number of new cases in 28 days were reported by South Korea (over 1.2m; +117%), Australia (22,836; -53 %), from the United Kingdom (21,866; +92%), Italy (19,777 new cases; +32%) and Singapore (18,125 new cases; -40%). The highest number of deaths in 28 days was again recorded in South Korea (398; +100%), followed by Russia (166; -51%), and again Italy (165 deaths; -9 %), from Australia (148; -58%) and from the Philippines, which with 136 deaths mark a surge of 386% in 28 days.

From the beginning of the pandemic to August 20, 2023, the world counter marks more than 769 million confirmed cases and more than 6.9 million deaths. Currently, reported cases do not accurately represent infection rates due to reductions in testing and reporting globally. During this 28-day period, 44% (103 out of 234) of countries reported at least one case, a percentage down since mid-2022. However, WHO reiterates that Covid still poses a significant threat and that it must not be dismantled. the infrastructure built to monitor it.