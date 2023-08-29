Slight growth of positives in Italy and in other countries of the world. What can we expect from the virus in the coming months? Will we be protected? The expert: “This will be year zero of the endemic virus”

Covid is still circulating therefore, even if the monitoring punctual to the situation it is no longer possible: data are published on a weekly basis (as in Italy) when it’s good, otherwise even more rarely (France stopped the flow in June). The same website of the World Health Organization (WHO) underlines the difficulty of assessing the epidemiological situation. At European level the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Report an increase in SARS-CoV-2 transmission in more than half of the EU countries providing the data, although levels remain “low with so far limited impact on hospitalisations”. And in the world, WHO primarily refers to the Western Pacific region as the one with the greatest growth in positives.

In many countries around the world, positivity rates are on the rise. In Great Britain (as of August 17) the positivity rate was at 7.1% compared to 5.4% in the previous report. 10.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Hospital admissions were also slightly up. A wave of coronavirus infections has hit summer camps, schools and workplaces even in Use with real outbreaks. In the last week shelters are increased by 18.8% and the swab positivity rate was 13.4%, up slightly from the previous week.

Second the latest report published by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) in the last week monitored (17-23 August) the new positive They were 11.606compared to 5,919 the previous week. The positivity rate went from 6.5% to 9.2% and swabs have also increased, which, from over 91 thousand, have exceeded 126 thousand. L’incidence of cases diagnosed was equal to 14.5 per 100,000 inhabitants, up on the previous week (11 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). 44 people died compared to 56 victims the week before. Rates of severe disease remained stable or slightly increasing across all age groups.

Covid, “it’s year zero of the endemic virus”

In the light of these signals we asked a Paul BonanniProfessor of Hygiene and Public Health at the University of Florence, whether the pandemic can be considered overor prepare for another season of coexistence with the virus: «The pandemic is over, but this will be “year zero” of the endemic virus (when a virus is considered permanently present in the population, ed). SARS-CoV-2 is not dead: it continues to evolve and produce new variants. The maximum alert phase has closed, but the relationship of this virus with the human species is still undergoing consolidation. It will be a virus we will have to live with for a long time ».

Even if we are still “at year zero”, does Covid look more like a cold or the flu?

“At the moment I consider it more similar to the flu, then if in 10 years it will evolve into an even milder form I am not able to predict it”.

How many more years of coexistence with Covid will it take to define its annual trend as “stable”?

“I think it will still take 3-4 years at least.”

For the next few months, are we expecting a trend in seasonal infections similar to the flu?

“It is our forecast, but this will perhaps be the first autumn-winter in which we could really verify whether there will actually be a higher incidence of cases in the cold months and then a slowdown in the warm months as happens with the flu”.

How is it going in Italy, is there an increase in circulation?

«This last week it has increased quite substantially, but it is difficult to give a complete picture because we don’t really know how much is the share of people who take a test. Probably the phenomenon is underestimated in a rather heavy way. There seems to be growth because the swabs and positivity have increased, but the litmus test will be the data on hospitalizations and deaths, the only measure that somehow escapes the variations in the application of diagnostic tests.

The ministry reports a reinfection rate at 35% this week. How long will acquired immunity last, assuming that healthy people who have already been vaccinated and recovered are no longer vaccinated?

«It is difficult to answer this question because we do not have (as with other infections) previous experiences. Between natural infection and the three doses of vaccine (made by the majority of the Italian population) a sort of generalized immunity has been created. Certainly the more the new variants move away from the original ones (and from those contained in the vaccines used up to now), the more the possibility increases that immunity is not completely protective, but it is hoped that it will still be so against the more serious forms of the disease , even if each new variant of the virus is a test case in itself ».

How to behave in view of an increase in cases in the autumn?

«As with the flu, elderly people and people with multiple pathologies of any age and immuno-compromised people absolutely must be protected. Catching Covid from healthy to thirty years with mixed immunity (vaccine and natural infection) is less dangerous today ».

Should Covid patients be isolated in the hospital?

“Obviously there is no longer the spasmodic attention that there was before, with preliminary tests for everyone, but if a person is identified as positive, I believe it must be managed as is done with all other contagious infectious diseases”.

What about the obligation to wear masks in the hospital? Better to reintroduce it in some cases?

«The health departments will have to supervise and issue provisions: it is more a situation to be managed in the individual departments. Fragile people must always be protected and safeguarded ».