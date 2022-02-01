BEIJING (Reuters) – The COVID-19 situation at the Beijing Winter Olympics is within the “expected controllable range” despite an increase in detected positive cases, a senior official at the Office for the Prevention and Control of Infections said on Tuesday. China Olympics Pandemic.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee has recorded 200 Covid cases since January 23 between airport arrivals and those in the Games’ “closed circuit” bubble that separates all event personnel, including athletes, from the public.

“As more people are entering China, imported cases of Covid-19 are increasing,” Huang Chun, deputy director general of the committee’s Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control, told a news conference.

Huang said the increase in cases was also a result of more effective and accurate Covid detection techniques by customs.

Organizers reported 24 new cases of Covid among people related to the Games on January 31, of which 16 are athletes.

Many athletes were excluded from the February 4-20 Games after testing positive on arrival at the airport, while others who are asymptomatic are in isolation.

Three of the 414 members of the Canadian delegation in Beijing have been impacted by the Covid-19 protocols in China, the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Part of our strategy was to arrive early to allow time for confirmatory testing and, if necessary, process development by the Medical Expert Panel,” he said.

One of the positive cases is an athlete, although the Canadian committee did not release the name for privacy reasons.

“Getting to the Olympics is never easy and this time, as a new mom, it was more challenging,” Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic bobsledder, wrote on social media from her isolation hotel.

China sees stringent Covid control measures, including frequent nucleic acid testing, as a way to help prevent cases clustered within the closed loop.

“(The Covid-19 situation) is generally within our expected controllable range. Therefore, Games participants, including athletes, and the Chinese public need not worry,” Huang said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Engen Tham; additional reporting by Hritika Sharma)

